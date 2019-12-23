LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple collisions snarled traffic during the Monday morning commute.
FLAMINGO AND MARYLAND
About 5:41 a.m., crews worked on clearing away the aftermath of a serious crash at Flamingo and Maryland Pkwy. Las Vegas police said impairment was suspected. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Crews are clearing the roadways after a serious crash at Flamingo/Maryland Parkway. Impairment is suspected. And, the driver was not wearing his seatbelt ejecting him from the vehicle. Avoid the area. Find an alternate route. @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/F0yYnrQh77— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 23, 2019
I-15 NORTHBOUND AT CHEYENNE
About 5:56 a.m., multiple lanes were blocked on I-15 northbound at Cheyenne Ave. This was causing major delays as of 7:02 a.m.
FLAMINGO AND NELLIS
About 6:30 a.m., Las Vegas police were investigating an accident with injury at Flamingo Rd and Nellis Blvd.
ROAD HAZARD
About 2:18 a.m., Las Vegas police were on scene at US-95 northbound at Boulder Highway for reports of a road hazard.
According to Metro on their own website Traffic related issues result in some traceable way to HALF the crime in Clark County. You would think based on that number they should be spending $315 million on traffic related issues. You would be horribly mistaken as they claim they spend 4% fighting half the crime..aka 25 million. Drunk drivers need to be stopped, arrested, and in most cases their right to drive suspended or revoke permanently. Doing less is NOT doing your Law Enforcement job and a contributing factor in hundreds of deaths. Things are not being done and i can safely say most of the Public have HAD IT.
