LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were fighting a large blaze in the northwest valley early Thursday morning.
According to fire officials, the two-alarm fire broke out about 12:21 a.m. on January 7 at 5730 N. Tenaya Way, near Sky Pointe Drive. "Multiple" condos under construction were burning.
1:14AM. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/Z6vmio2DuC— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 7, 2021
Using defense operations and multiple master streams, LVFR said they stopped the spread around 1 a.m. and "darkened down" the fire. "Crews doing great," LVFR tweeted.
No injuries were reported. Multiple roads in the area were closed.
NW FIRE: @LasVegasFD is fighting a large blaze in the northwest valley near Sky Pointe Drive and Tenaya Way. Avoid the area and check back for details. pic.twitter.com/pOxNZefkzO— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) January 7, 2021
