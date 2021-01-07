LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were fighting a large blaze in the northwest valley early Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, the two-alarm fire broke out about 12:21 a.m. on January 7 at 5730 N. Tenaya Way, near Sky Pointe Drive. "Multiple" condos under construction were burning.

Using defense operations and multiple master streams, LVFR said they stopped the spread around 1 a.m. and "darkened down" the fire. "Crews doing great," LVFR tweeted.

No injuries were reported. Multiple roads in the area were closed. 

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.