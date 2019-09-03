BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Six cats were placed with rescue groups and 30 were neutered or spayed and vaccinated over the past week after 49 animals were rescued from a mobile home in Boulder City last week.
Boulder City Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt said in a release that other rescue groups have committed to taking in the remaining cats that cannot yet be adopted by the public.
Boulder City Animal Control announced that they recovered 46 cats and three dogs from a hoarding situation at a mobile home on Aug. 28.
The three dogs were sent to a breed-specific rescue in good condition.
Approximately 20 cats are considered “special needs cases” according to Inabnitt. She said they are responding well to ongoing treatment, including conditioning to human touch, eating and drinking from bowls and using a litter box, and believes they will be ready for adoption soon.
As of Sept. 3, Inabnitt said there are five cats ready for adoption and six kittens should be ready for adoption within the next 10 days.
Inabnitt also said community members donated more than 1,000 pounds of food and nearly 1,000 pounds of litter to the shelter to help the cats.
Rescue groups dealing with the feral or semi-feral cats will determine how to proceed with rehoming the cats, according to Boulder City officials. The remaining cats will be adopted out of Boulder City Animal Rescue.
