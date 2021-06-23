LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews from the North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments responded to a house fire in North Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.
About 6:30 p.m. on June 23, units responded to the 2900 block of Berg Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and the Las Vegas Wash where there was a fire in the attic of a vacant one-story home.
NLVFD said 30 personnel responded to the fire. Crews remained on scene Wednesday night to ensure all hot sports were out.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, which caused about $75,000 in damage, is under investigation. The home was a total loss, NLVFD said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.