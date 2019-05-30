LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash near the University of Las Vegas, Nevada campus Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Swenson Street about 8:13 a.m., Metro Police said. The crash involved five vehicles and two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said officers were investigating the cause of the crash.
Westbound traffic on Flamingo was partially closed. Northbound traffic on Swenson and eastbound traffic on Flamingo was closed while officers worked to clear the scene.
Check back for updates.
