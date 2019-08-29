Multi-vehicle crash near Spaghetti Bowl causes major delays in Las Vegas. (LVACS)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning caused major delays on the Spaghetti Bowl during the morning commute.

The crash blocked left lanes on southbound US 95 approaching the Spaghetti Bowl at Rancho Drive. 

Southbound delays extended from Cheyenne Avenue to the Spaghetti Bowl.

Calls and texts to Nevada Highway Patrol regarding the crash weren't immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

