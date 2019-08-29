LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning caused major delays on the Spaghetti Bowl during the morning commute.
The crash blocked left lanes on southbound US 95 approaching the Spaghetti Bowl at Rancho Drive.
#FASTALERT 29-Aug-2019 07:04 am,— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 29, 2019
Crash on US-95 Southbound at Southern Rancho,
2 left lanes blocked,
Expect delays
Southbound delays extended from Cheyenne Avenue to the Spaghetti Bowl.
Calls and texts to Nevada Highway Patrol regarding the crash weren't immediately returned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
