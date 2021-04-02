LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 75-year-old local man has died after a crash involving three vehicles in the west valley Friday morning.
The crash occurred on April 2 around 9:07 a.m. at the intersection of West Twain Avenue and South Duneville Street.
According to Las Vegas police, a BMW and Toyota Echo were traveling in separate eastbound lanes of Twain Avenue approaching Duneville. A Toyota Scion was traveling southbound on Duneville and entered the intersection of Twain without stopping for a posted stop sign, police say.
The front of the BMW collided with the right side of the Toyota Scion. The Toyota Scion rotated 180 degrees clockwise, left the roadway and hit a brick wall. The BMW entered the lane of the Toyota Echo, which collided with the right side of the BMW, police say.
The driver of the Toyota Scion was transported to UMC Trauma where he succumbed to injuries and died, police say.
The drivers of the BMW and Toyota Echo stayed on scene and did not show signs of impairment, police say.
The identity, cause and manner of the deceased driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
