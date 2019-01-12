LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a multi-vehicle collision in the east valley injured one person and left another person dead early Saturday morning.
According to police, officers were called to East Sahara Avenue and Fremont Street, near where Fremont turns into Boulder Highway, at around 12:14 a.m. The crash involved a bicyclist, a motorcyclist and a car.
Witnesses told police the motorcyclist, identified by Metro Police as 35-year-old Daniel Althoff, was headed south on Fremont Street and was approaching the intersection at Sahara Avenue.
The bicyclist, a man in his 50s, was riding west across Fremont Street inside the marked crosswalk, police said. Althoff and the man collided. The impact from the collision caused the bicyclist to be ejected from his bike and he crashed into the side of a 2016 Nissan Sentra.
According to Las Vegas police, the Sentra was headed west on Sahara Avenue at the time of the collision. One of the Sentra's occupants sustained minor injuries and the driver was uninjured. The driver of the Sentra stayed at the scene with police.
The bicyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Althoff was seriously injured and impairment was suspected on his part. Althoff was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for driving under the influence.
The Clark County coroner will release the bicyclist's identity after his family has been notified.
This was Metro Police's fifth traffic-related fatality for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.