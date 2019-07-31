LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash on Wednesday involved three vehicles and took out a fire hydrant on the sidewalk of a south valley intersection.
Officials responded just before 4 p.m. on July 31 to the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard. Police said the crash involved a semi-trailer, an SUV and a sedan.
No one was seriously injured or taken to hospitals.
A traffic accident near Blue Diamond and Decatur knocked out a city water valve. Firefighters are trying to find a way to shut it off. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/jNtsHnrkeb— Cassandra Mlynarek (@CassandraMly) July 31, 2019
Roads in the area were flooded and were expected to remain closed for cleanup.
