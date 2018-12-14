LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash involving multiple vehicles temporarily closed the southbound McCarran Airport Connector exit Friday morning.
McCarran tweeted the accident just after 11:20 a.m. The accident caused traffic congestion along Interstate-215.
Traffic was diverted towards Tropicana Avenue, which caused slowdowns along Swenson Street, according to McCarran Airport.
UPDATE: exiting airport traffic is being diverted toward Tropicana Avenue, causing slowdowns along Swenson. Also, avoid southbound Airport Connector Tunnel.— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) December 14, 2018
Motorists were advised to use alternate routes and to avoid the area if possible.
It was unknown was caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.
