LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol closed part of Interstate-15 northbound after a multi-car crash early Thursday morning.
According to the Department of Public Safety's website, the crash was reported at Mile Marker 83, about 10 miles north of Valley of Fire State Park, around 2:30 a.m.
NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash involved three vehicles, a semi-truck and two passenger cars. One of the passenger cars was driving the wrong way on I-15.
The semi's gas tank was busted open, causing a diesel spill on the highway. Crews were called to the scene to assist with cleanup. Lane closures were in effect during cleanup and traffic was being redirected to exit 75 on I-15 northbound.
Buratczuk said the wrong way driver was transported to University Medical Center for treatment, but no serious injuries were reported and no impairment was suspected.
By about 6:45 a.m., one of the northbound lanes on I-15 had been reopened.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
