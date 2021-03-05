LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 14 arrests on Tuesday and Thursday, according to Las Vegs police.
Undercover agents posed as juveniles online. After allegedly being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody, police say.
Those arrested were Jordan Archila Martinez, 24; Jonathan Santos, 28; Pedrito Castillo, 28; Kerry Krukenberg, 40; Trent Courtney, 25; George Espinoza, 34; Rafael Villarreal, 35; Andrew Lee, 40; Joal Robles, 29; Erik Huey, 49; Carey Sherwood, 50; Rene Zuniga, 42; Deonta Griffin, 36; and Roderick Schmitt, 47.
Each was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correction Center on charges of luring a minor with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct.
The participating task forces are comprised of detectives and agents from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.
