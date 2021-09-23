LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cabins at the Mount Charleston Lodge reopen on Friday, just one week after the main building burned down.
Fire crews worked closely with the lodge to get the cabins reopened.
After the fire, they immediately shut down water, electric, and propane sources.
Utilities were restored ahead of cabin reopening.
"We need to make sure that’s there’s a systematic process to reigniting those process or those utilities, making sure there’s nothing loose, making sure an accident isn’t going to happen," Mt. Charleston Fire Chief Jorge Gonzalez said.
The lodge did not want to waste time reopening the cabins.
"Financial matters are always on the forefront of any business and pandemic has left us scrambling, but we’ve been doing good, and of course, we got a big rebuilding project ahead of us," Thomas Schneekloth, general manager of Mt. Charleston Lodge and Cabins said.
Schneekloth said their team is eager to welcome back guests, even if the main building isn't accessible.
"Just hoping for a good start of what has been a bad week and trying to a positive that has been such a dire negative for the whole community," Schneekloth said.
Visitors not staying at the lodge are encouraged to stay away from the fenced off area surrounding the cabins due to debris.
The cabins at the Mt. Charleston Lodge are available to book online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.