LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of employees were left wondering about their job security after the Mount Charleston Lodge burned down last Friday.
"Our home was gone. It was one of the saddest days. It felt like we died a little bit," said Miguel Diaz, who worked in the food and beverage department.
On Wednesday, the Ellis family, who own the lodge, promised to keep all employees on their payroll and offer them new opportunities with in the company.
"With all the options we have as an organization under the Ellis Island blanket, that we’re very comfortable that we will find a space for everybody," said Thomas Schneekloth, the lodge's operations manager.
Some employees will work at the Ellis Island Hotel and Casino, while others may be placed at Village Pubs throughout the valley.
"The nice option is wherever these folks live throughout the town, there’s going to be an option right in their neighborhood where we can get them back to work," Schneekloth said.
Schneekloth also reassured employees that once the lodge is rebuilt, they'll be able to go back to work there.
"They’re actually taking care of us. I’m glad they took over. We have job security. No one’s going to go home hungry," said Diaz.
