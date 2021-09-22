LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cabins at Mt. Charleston Lodge will reopen on Friday after a fire destroyed the lodge's restaurant on Sept. 17.
Guests will be provided with continental breakfast and receive "in-room happy hour" wine and cheese, according to a press release from a spokesperson for the Ellis family, which owns the lodge, Ellis Island Casino and Village Pubs.
"Management is currently working on more permanent food solutions and is looking forward to having finalized options in the coming weeks," the release said.
For more information, visit mtcharlestonlodge.com.
