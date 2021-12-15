LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's been three months since the Mt. Charleston Lodge burned down. Investigators ruled the fire accidental.
With fresh snow hitting the mountain, Las Vegans may be wondering when the staff plans to rebuild.
The operations manager said that reconstruction could be just around the corner.
"Hopefully in the spring we'll break ground and have something bigger and better than what we had here before," said Thomas Schneekloth.
Before building, Schneekloth said they still have to clear debris from the fire.
"We had hoped that we had gotten a handle on moving some of the debris before we got into winter," he said.
Schneekloth said they got about a foot of snow on Tuesday. "It’s going to be at the mercy of mother nature if we can accomplish that over the next couple months or not."
He said that supply chain issues could also impact rebuilding.
"From the nails to the windows to the finishes that we might want to do," he said. "The difficulty of getting that product into town and then get it up to the mountain. It's going to be a paramount task."
Schneekloth said that, on the bright side, the cabins near the lodge are open and have availability.
"I'm glad we still have the cabins to keep the memory alive and going, and we're going to just keep fighting the good fight one day at a time."
Typically, the cabins are booked a year out from the popular winter season.
"We’re a little heart broke with that, you know, the cabins are traditionally very busy. Families, again, that have been coming up here for decades, just enjoying the memory of Mount Charleston."
If you're interested in booking a cabin, click here. Guests will be served breakfast and happy hour drinks and snacks.
