KYLE CANYON (FOX5) -- It was a busy weekend at Mount Charleston where about five inches of snow fell over Saturday night.
But the recreational site is just one of the local places impacted by the federal government’s partial shutdown.
More people means more traffic and trash. The group Go Mount Charleston said that higher volume in trash is partially to blame on the shutdown.
But that didn’t stop families from flocking to the slopes. It was so crowded on Sunday, Metro police blocked the entrance to Kyle Canyon to manage the congestion.
On day 16 of the federal government’s partial shutdown, campgrounds including restrooms at Mount Charleston remained closed.
And buried under the winter wonderland, the Southern Nevada Conservancy said the trash is piling up.
With federal workers furloughed, workers in Go Mount Charleston are taking on the trash.
Leonie Mowat, the Operations and Communications Director for the Southern Nevada Conservancy, said the higher volume of rubbish has been overwhelming.
She said trash pick-up is the priority, so that means putting other programs like the Junior Rangers and other education ones on hold.
Mowat added the group has received a lot of interest from volunteers who want to join clean-up efforts.
Go Mount Charleston has tips for visitors who visit during the shutdown.
Mowat suggests bringing your own trash bag and make sure waste isn’t left out in recreation areas. She added if you don’t want to carry your trash in your car, you can leave it at a trash can for the Go Mount Charleston staff to pick up.
Illegal parking has also been a major issue this season. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers said they have already handed out hundreds of tickets.
