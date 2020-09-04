MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5) -- The Kyle Canyon Picnic Area on Mt. Charleston was full by noon Friday as valley residents rushed up the mountain to escape an excessive heat warning this Labor Day weekend.
“We even have a pool at home, but it’s just too hot to be in our backyard,” said Las Vegas resident Rose Gordon.
“Even though I built a gazebo, it's still just too hot. It’s 111, 110, it’s just not enjoyable,” said Gordon’s husband John.
“I played basketball before I came here and it was blazing hot, and I thought I was going to get a heat stroke, but when I came out here, it felt great,” said Las Vegas resident Shawn Perdue.
Gordon said she and her family were able to nab the last camping spot available.
Some visitors who were not as lucky turned around and headed to Red Rock Canyon to camp there instead.
“This was our only option. I had brought our stuff to camp out, but Mt. Charleston was full,” said camper Penni McCabe.
Several campers said excessive heat was only part of the reason they made the trek up to Mt. Charleston.
Distance learning has caused cabin fever among parents and students alike.
“We’ve been quarantined since three months prior to the summer starting. My daughters have been out of school and doing distance learning,” said Gordon. “They haven’t been on a trip since then.”
