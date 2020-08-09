LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group of campers at Mt. Charleston said they were woken up early Sunday morning to gunshots that lasted for hours.
A post on Facebook by a local man, who asked to be unidentified as the shooters haven't been caught, said they woke up to gunshots and "bullets flying by us." He wrote the shots hit their campsite multiple times.
He wrote when the sun rose, they found 173 bullet casings for various firearms about 60-70 feet from the site. He and the group called Las Vegas police, who responded to the mountain on Sunday.
"After investigation, it appears it was target shooting and they have since packed up and left," said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Stuart. He was unable to confirm if the shooting was illegal as no one saw the shooting, only heard.
"My family & I had to take cover for 2 hours till sun came up ... just bullets flying by and hitting trees," he told FOX5. He said they rushed out of the campsite along Lee Canyon Road and no one was injured.
