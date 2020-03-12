LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Builders of the MSG Sphere say construction is progressing with crews now reaching the “equator” of the build
To get the job done builders have brought in the world’s fourth largest crane.
“This crane has been mobilized on site to be able to assist us with very large picks that are extremely difficult to be able to get to. Very few cranes in the world have that capability,” said Nick Tomasino, Madison Square Garden vice president of construction.
The crane came in a few weeks ago and is capable of lifting 1,760 tons.
MSG Sphere is being built on an 18 acre site near the intersection of Manhattan Street and Koval Lane.
The Sphere will host concert residencies, award shows, product launches and other events.
The project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
