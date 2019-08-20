LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The MSG Sphere at The Venetian is estimated to cost a total of $1.2 billion upon its completion, according to a statement from the project.
As of June 30, the project on 18 acres of land at Sahara Avenue and Koval Lane had cost about $109 million. Construction on the Sphere started in September 2018.
"In Las Vegas, we've reached significant milestones over the past several months, we completed grading and [Phonetic] excavation and drilling deep foundations and have now begun to work on shallow foundations and installation of below grade infrastructure. We've also started to building a basement walls and scaling elevator, [Indecipherable] columns," Andrew Lustgarten, president of Madison Square Garden Co., said in a Tuesday earnings call.
According to a Bloomberg report, stock in MSG fell 9.3% to $266, the lowest level of the calendar year, due to investors sweating at the cost.
The report attributed a contractor that the venue would cost as much as $1.7 billion, higher than Wall Street estimates. To compare, T-Mobile Arena cost $375 million.
The venue is intended to be used for concerts, residencies, corporate events and more. The interior of the MSG Sphere at the Venetian will feature one of the world’s largest LED screens, putting out resolution capabilities one hundred times higher than the average home flat screen TV.
The project is slated for completion in 2021.
(1) comment
In a city filled with homelessness and famine, it's nice to know that casino owners have an extra billion or two to spend frivolously.
