LAS VEGAS -- Construction progress on MSG Sphere at the Venetian was showcased Tuesday morning as crews continued to lift rebar and pour concrete.
Construction started in September. The foundation has been laid down and now crews are starting to raise columns and walls.
About 400 people are working on the project daily and that number will increase to about 1,500 at the peak of construction.
So far 18,000 cubic yards of concrete has been used, more than 10,000 tons of steel has been fitted and 12 million pounds of rebar has been installed.
The site sits on 18 acres of land near the intersection of Sands Avenue and South Koval Lane. Builders of the MSG Sphere at the Venetian say they want to change the entertainment industry in Las Vegas by creating a sphere shaped venue unlike anything the world has ever seen.
"The footprint is approximately 516 feet in diameter," said Nick Tomasino, Madison Square Garden Vice President of Construction.
Tomasino said the venue is large enough to fit three Goodyear Blimps inside of it. It will be used for concerts, Vegas residencies and corporate events.
The interior of the MSG Sphere at the Venetian will feature one of the world’s largest LED screens, putting out resolution capabilities one hundred times higher than the average home flat screen T.V.
"The LED screen immerses you from the front, the sides, above you and a bit behind you, so you are full immersed," said Tomasino.
Builders say The Sphere will also feature a state-of-the-art sound system that will make the entire venue a front row seat.
"The beam form technology allows you to have the same experience whether you are sitting in the front of the venue or the back of the venue," Tomasino said.
Standing at 366 feet tall, builders say the massive globe will forever alter the Las Vegas skyline.
MSG Sphere at the Venetian is scheduled to open in 2021.
