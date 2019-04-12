LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are pushing for more awareness of the state’s “move over law.”
"Between February and March in a four-week period we had five vehicles get struck," said NHP Trooper, Jason Buratczuk.
Buratczuk said no one in the department suffered any serious injuries, but outside of NHP, 2019’s been one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
"Thirteen officers nationwide have been killed by gunfire and 12 have been killed by vehicle crashes," said Buratczuk.
Everywhere in the U.S. there are laws requiring drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Buratczuk said the problem is, people aren’t playing by the rules.
"This move over law, it’s for law enforcement, but it's also for DOT workers, our tow truck workers, and it's also for average everyday citizen. If you're on the side of the road people are supposed to be moving over for you," said Buratczuk.
