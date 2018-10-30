NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MountainView Hospital's first free-standing ER facility opened to the public on Monday in North Las Vegas.
ER at Aliante, located at 7207 North Aliante Parkway, is the first community hospital-based emergency room in the area, according to a release.
“MountainView Hospital has long recognized the need for emergency services in North Las Vegas at a convenient, neighborhood location, and we are proud to offer the ER at Aliante as an extension of our hospital’s emergency department,” said Jeremy Bradshaw, MountainView Hospital Chief Executive Officer. “With this new facility, we can offer an additional option for community members to receive high-quality health care closer to home and provide the community with an ER to meet their needs.”
The 24-hour facility features 12 patient rooms and is staffed by board-certified ER physicians and nurses, with a wide range of on-call hospital specialists, a release said.
Services at the facility include a fully equipped lab and blood bank, a pharmacy, radiology services such as CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound.
The facility offers care for adults and pediatric patients. Click here for more information.
