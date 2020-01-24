LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MountainView Hospital on Friday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for northwest Las Vegas' first hospital-based emergency room.
The new facility, located at W. Skye Canyon Park and Skye Park Drives, will allow residents to seek emergency care in their neighborhood.
The 24-hour facility will operate as a fully-integrated department of MountainView Hospital, while serving patients in a convenient, off-site location.
The facility is expected to open this fall, according to a news release.
The new emergency room marks MountainView's third free-standing ER facility, as operators opened a North Las Vegas location in 2018. The organization's sister facility, Southern Hills Hospital, is associated with a similar facility ER at the Lakes.
