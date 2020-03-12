LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In response to COVID-19 concerns, the Mountain West Board of Directors announced the suspension of all spring sport competitions indefinitely, the group said in a release Thursday.
"Those teams currently on the road competing may complete those events and then return to campus," the release stated. "Those teams that have not yet departed shall suspend travel immediately.
Practice activity will be determined at the discretion of each school.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
