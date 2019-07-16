MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5) -- People are split over NV Energy’s power outage plan at Mount Charleston. Among many reasons, NV Energy said the move could protect people and their property during wildfire season.
On Tuesday night, they held a community meeting to explain and listen to concerns.
Dozens of people came out on July 16 with a long list of concerns. Some live on the mountain full-time, others just part-time. But all said they need to have their power.
“Nobody up here is happy about what the solution is right now,” one woman said. “It wasn’t a choice. It wasn’t, ‘We need to have a solution. Do you have any ideas? We should have a community forum.’ It was basically thrown in our laps.”
People who live on Mt. Charleston wanted answers after NV Energy announced it would shut down power during extreme weather.
NV Energy said it learned its lesson after seeing devastating wildfires in California. The power company laid out three main reasons for the change. First, to prevent wildfires. Second, to comply with new state law, requiring a natural disaster emergency plan. And third, recent climate change.
NV Energy would give customers a 48-hour notice. A planned outage could last anywhere between four to 12 hours.
But power affects not just electricity on the mountain. NV Energy also powers cell towers and the water system.
After hearing concerns, NV Energy assured it would not start the plan until it could make sure no one would lose their cell service.
NV Energy confirmed it is working to make safety and reliability upgrades to its power lines on the mountain. That includes moving some underground. That should happen in the next three years.
