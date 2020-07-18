LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 70 lb. mountain lion wandered into a Summerlin subdivision early Saturday morning.
Just before 6 a.m. on July 18, police were called to the area of Vassiliadis Elementary School, near Fox Hill and Antelope Ridge drives.
Police said the lion wasn't acting aggressively. Officers watched the lion before animal control arrived, but lost sight of it.
Police later said it was spotted again about noon, and officers and the Nevada Division of Wildlife responded. The lion was tranquilized and transported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.