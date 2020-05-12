LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning to take your dogs hiking with you at Mt. Charleston? Be on the lookout for mountain lions, Nevada Highway Patrol warned.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, NHP shared a photo of a mountain lion and said that the animal has been "making the rounds recently" on the top of State Route 157 on Mt. Charleston.
Okay folks, that is a freakin mountain lion. He’s been making the rounds recently on the top of SR157 on Mt Charleston. While sightings are rare they are up there, watch your pets if you go up to visit, keep them on a leash and police your trash, especially food. #bigcat #nhp pic.twitter.com/JpIkgvSvDt— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 12, 2020
NHP noted in the tweet that while sightings of mountain lions are rare, they are up. "Watch your pets if you go up to visit, keep them on a leash and police your trash, especially food."
NATIVE TO NEVADA
"Really in nearly every mountain range, at some point in time or another, you will find a mountain lion," said Doug Nielsen of the Nevada Department of Wildlife. "They’re a very elusive animal, but statewide we estimate the population to be somewhere between 2,500 to a little over 3,000."
Nielsen said it's possible to see one while out and about, but it's not common. He said they've been visiting areas of the valley where wildlands and development meet.
He said if you do encounter one, stay calm. "Sometimes we want to turn and run, but that running actually triggers the natural predatory instinct in any predictor and they’ll chase because that’s what they’re trained to do," he said.
He said to speak firmly to the animal, but don't turn your back. Make yourself look as big as you can, including raising your arms and waving them around.
"Generally mountain lions don’t want anything to do with us and human activity," he said. "There are things out there that sting stuck and bite so we just want to keep our eyes open."
TUESDAY ENCOUNTER
Damon Devitt, who has lived on Mt. Charleston for about three-four years, encountered the mountain lion in the photo shared on social media.
"I was working on my car. I went inside to get a drink come back out, sun was starting to go down I see a mountain lion chasing a cat right in front of my car," he told FOX5.
He ran back inside. "It was just as afraid of me and just kind of stopped walking in its tracks. It kind of stopped it’s hunt because of me," he said.
Devitt turned around and the big cat was gone.
"People try looking for them they don’t find them, but I think because they’re looking for them, they don’t see them and when I’m not looking for one and didn’t want to see one I saw one," he said.
He said it was the first time he'd seen one on the mountain.
"I think it’s a lot of food being left on trails and stuff right now because the trash services are closed with the shutdown, so I think that’s driving them down. People have been going off trails so I think that’s scaring them out of their normal spots," he said. "We're in their home."
