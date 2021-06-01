LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Wildlife said a mountain lion was euthanized in a west valley apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
About 7 a.m. on June 1, police called NDOW to the Elysian at Flamingo apartment complex, near Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way.
When wardens arrived, NDOW said Las Vegas police helped to block off the area while wardens tried to sedate the mountain lion. After "multiple attempts" to sedate it, wardens euthanized it "for the safety of all involved."
Ashley Sanchez, a public information officer for NDOW, said numerous animal incidents have happened in the valley recently due to drought.
"This will continue to be an issue as long as the severe prolonged drought continues," she said.
