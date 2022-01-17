LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mountain lion was euthanized by wildlife officials after it was cornered by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in a residential backyard Monday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said police were called to the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court near Twain Avenue and El Capitan Way around 9 a.m. Jan. 17 due to a reported mountain lion in the area. Arriving officers requested assistance from the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Clark County Animal Control.
Boxler said LVMPD was working with other agencies to safely tranquilize the mountain lion for its safety and the safety of the public.
Around 12:30 p.m., Boxler said the mountain lion was euthanized by NDOW officers after it was located in the backyard of a home in the 3900 block of Wainscot Court, a little less than a mile from its original location.
NDOW spokesman Doug Nielsen confirmed the animal was euthanized. Nielsen said the mountain lion had been tagged before, meaning it had entered the Las Vegas Valley before and was released. Nielsen didn't have specifics about the previous incident involving the lion.
(3) comments
Probably afraid that the mountain lion could be spreading covid germs. That's the liberal mindset.
Tell me again why they had to euthanize the mountain lion? They did not have to, they could have released it agin in the wild and let it live its life out. They murdered an innocent cat! Shame on them for destroying God's creation!
Really? They couldn't just relocate it back to its natural habitat? We invaded their natural habitat, and they're the ones that have to be put down. Typical.
