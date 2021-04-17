LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mountain lion was captured in a far northwest Las Vegas Valley neighborhood on Saturday morning.
The big cat strolled into a neighborhood near Moccasin Road and Durango Drive, north of Floyd Lamb Park, about 7 a.m. on April 17.
The City of Las Vegas said the lion was safely captured by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
"The cat will be tranquilized and returned to the wilderness," the city said in a tweet.
Look at our visitor in Ward 6 this morning. This big Mountain Lion decided to stroll down Sweet Dreams near Durango & Moccasin and visit our residents. Thank you @LVMPD, CLV Animal Control, NV Dept Wildlife & @MrLouisMolina for your catch & release. #wildlife #Lionesses #Cat pic.twitter.com/lhXPIhRvCa— Councilwoman Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) April 17, 2021
