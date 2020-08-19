LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the northeast valley.
According to police, the crash happened near Nellis and Washington at about 8:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles and motorcycle.
LVMPD said a 2020 Kawasaki ZX6 motorcycle was traveling south on Nellis approaching the signal at Washington. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Nellis behind the motorcycle, and a 2020 Nissan Rogue was traveling north on Nellis.
The Nissan entered the intersection and turned left, traveling into the path of the approaching motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the right side of the Nissan and the rider was ejected. The Chevrolet also crashed into the Nissan, police said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, LVMPD said. The driver of the Nissan was taken to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries. Both drivers did not show signs of impairment, police said.
Nellis was closed between Harris Avenue and Sandra Road and Washington is closed between Marion Drive and North Ringe Lane.
The crash marks the 61st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction.
(2) comments
Three vehicles and motorcycle. Are all the editors still hiding at home due to the Chinese virus?
Motorcycles rarely win against cars.
