LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries early Friday morning after a crash with a sedan in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to the crash at about 12:43 a.m. June 28 in the area of Cactus Avenue and Verona Wood Street.
LVMPD said the male driver of the motorcycle collided with a white sedan. The man was transported a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan was uninjured.
It is unknown if impairment was a factor, police said.
The area surrounding the crash scene was blocked for several hours while police investigated.
