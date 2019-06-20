LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Adrian Beas said officers responded to the crash at the intersections of South Jones Boulevard and West Shelbourne Avenue at about 8:42 p.m. June 19. Beas said the crash was between a black Hyundai and a motorcycle.
Beas said the male motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.
Impairment was not suspected in the crash, Beas said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.
