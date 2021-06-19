LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a motorcycle crash Saturday morning that left a motorcyclist dead and a rider injured.
According to police, officers responded to a crash around 6:03 a.m., June 19, near the intersection of East Harmon Avenue and Jimmy Durante Boulevard.
Police at the scene spoke to witnesses and learned that a 2017 KTM motorcycle was traveling East on Harmon Avenue approaching Jimmy Durante Boulevard at a high rate of speed.
The person operating the motorcycle continued through the intersection, traveled through a chain-link fence and crossed a drainage canal, police said.
The motorcycle came to a stop after striking an embankment, according to police. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
A rider on the motorcycle was ejected and taken to Sunrise Hospital with serious injuries.
Saturday morning's crash marks the 61st traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction for 2021.
The crash remains under investigation.
