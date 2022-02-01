Motorcyclist killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and car on Tuesday evening.
According to police, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and Buick sedan near Warm Springs Road and Pollock Drive on Feb. 1 about 7:16 p.m.
The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital, but was later pronounced dead, police said.
The drive of the Buick was not believed to be impaired, police said.
