Motorcyclist killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and car on Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and  Buick sedan near Warm Springs Road and Pollock Drive on Feb. 1 about 7:16 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital, but was later pronounced dead, police said. 

The drive of the Buick was not believed to be impaired, police said.

