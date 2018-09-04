Cheyenne and Allen Lane fatal motorcycle crash

NLVPD officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Sept. 4, 2018 (Photo: NLVPD / Twitter).

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. 

At least on person was killed in a crash on Cheyenne Avenue, near Allen Lane, at around 6 a.m., according to public information officer Aaron Patty. 

Police said the crash involved a 38-year-old man riding a motorcycle and a 31-year-old driver of a four-door sedan. 

Investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Cheyenne Avenue when it crashed into the passenger side of the sedan as it made a turn into the northbound lanes. 

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.  

The Clark County Coroner is expected to release the identity of the man. 

