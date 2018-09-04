North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Tuesday morning.
At least on person was killed in a crash on Cheyenne Avenue, near Allen Lane, at around 6 a.m., according to public information officer Aaron Patty.
Officers are working a fatal crash near Cheyenne and Allen. Roadways closed for investigation. Use alternate routes. #NLVPD PIO enroute.— NLVPD (@NLVPD) September 4, 2018
Police said the crash involved a 38-year-old man riding a motorcycle and a 31-year-old driver of a four-door sedan.
Westbound Cheyenne closed at Simmons for a fatal crash investigation involving a motorcycle. #drivesafenevada pic.twitter.com/Pp0l3Ern19— NLVPD (@NLVPD) September 4, 2018
Investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Cheyenne Avenue when it crashed into the passenger side of the sedan as it made a turn into the northbound lanes.
The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The Clark County Coroner is expected to release the identity of the man.
