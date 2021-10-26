LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police on Tuesday night were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and an Amazon delivery truck.
About 8 p.m. on Oct. 26, police were called to the intersection of Alexander and Losee roads.
A motorcycle was traveling southbound on Losee approaching Alexander, said NLVPD spokesman Officer Alexander Cuevas. An Amazon delivery truck was traveling northbound and made a left turn onto Alexander when the motorcyclist hit the truck.
The motorcycle rider, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was dead on scene.
The intersection was fully closed for the investigation. Speed and impairment remain unknown factors as of Tuesday evening, Cuevas said. It wasn't immediately clear who was at fault.
Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.