NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist who was killed in a fatal crash Tuesday morning in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County Coroner.
Airrion Andre Cato, 39, died from multiple blunt force injuries due the collision, the coroner said. Cato's death was ruled as an accident.
The crash was reported at around 6 a.m. on Cheyenne Avenue, near Allen Lane. Cato crashed into the passenger side of a four-door sedan as the driver was turning into the northbound lanes.
The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries.
