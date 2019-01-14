HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a RTC bus near Boulder Highway and Basic Road Monday afternoon, according to Henderson Police.
Officers were called to the scene near Basic Road and Haynes Drive at 12:10 p.m. Monday. Police said a rider on a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle failed to stop at a stop sign and collided into a RTC bus.
One passenger on bus had minor injuries, was treated at scene and released, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Henderson Hospital and later died. Police said an investigation was ongoing.
