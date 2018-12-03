Motorcyclist critical I15

Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was in critical condition after crashing on I-15 near Charleston on Dec. 2, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified the motorcyclist who died after fatally crashing on Interstate-15 Sunday morning.

Charles Patrick Higgins, 64, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center Trauma after rear-ending a passenger vehicle on I-15 near the Charleston Boulevard exit, the coroner said. Higgins' cause and manner of death were still being investigated.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Higgins crashed on the highway at around 11:15 a.m. Trooper Travis Smaka said Higgins was thrown from his motorcycle during the crash. 

All northbound traffic on the I-15 was being diverted off the highway at Sahara Avenue, NHP said. Lanes reopened about 3 p.m.

