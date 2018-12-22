NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist died after a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of East Craig Road and North Lamb Boulevard. Officers were notified of the crash at around 4:30 a.m.
The motorcyclist, an unidentified 53-year-old man, was stopped at a red light on Craig Road and was facing east when a dark-colored SUV rear-ended him, police said. The driver of the SUV fled the scene and has not been taken into custody.
The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where he was later pronounced dead, North Las Vegas police said.
#BREAKING officers are working a fatal crash at Craig & Lamb. #NLVPD PIO enroute— NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 22, 2018
The intersection was closed while North Las Vegas police investigated.
The Clark County coroner will release the motorcyclist's identity after his family has been notified.
This was the 20th traffic-related fatality for North Las Vegas police in 2018.
Anyone with any information in regards to this accident is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
