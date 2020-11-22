LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.
About 5:40 a.m. on November 22, police were called to the crash at North Aliante Parkway and Broadwing Drive.
The crash involved only the motorcycle, and police said the male rider was pronounced dead on scene. Police said it appeared the man was riding southbound on Aliante toward Broadwing and lost control, then hit a tree.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Covid19 strikes again.
