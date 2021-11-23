LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State police were investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 95 near Ann Road on Tuesday.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash.
They said a black 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle was speeding southbound on the highway south of Ann. The motorcycle drifted and hit a concrete barrier.
The rider was thrown from the bike into a light pole and killed.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash involving a motorcycle. US95 southbound at northern Rancho. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NVStatePolice #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 23, 2021
NHP closed the road for the investigation but reopened about 7:30 a.m.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified 30-year-old Aaron Barrus as the rider who died. His death was ruled accidental.
