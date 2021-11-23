FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH

Nevada state police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 near US-95 and Rancho Drive.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State police were investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 95 near Ann Road on Tuesday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash. 

They said a black 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle was speeding southbound on the highway south of Ann. The motorcycle drifted and hit a concrete barrier.

The rider was thrown from the bike into a light pole and killed. 

NHP closed the road for the investigation but reopened about 7:30 a.m.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified 30-year-old Aaron Barrus as the rider who died. His death was ruled accidental.

