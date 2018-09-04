Motorcyclist killed in crash on Patrick, Torrey Pines

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Officers responded to the incident at 8:33 a.m. at Patrick Lane and Torrey Pines Drive.
Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a 2010 Range Rover was traveling east on West Patrick Lane, approaching the intersection with South Torrey Pines Drive when a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 636 was traveling east on West Patrick Lane, west of the Range Range. The Kawasaki attempted to pass the Range Rover by traveling east in the westbound lane as the Range Rover was turning left to go north on South Torrey Pines Drive. The pair collided, causing significant damage to both the Range Rover and Kawasaki.
A 25-year-old man on the Kawasaki, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor, police said.
Metro's Fatal Detail is investigating the crash.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.
