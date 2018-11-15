LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Thursday afternoon.
According to Metro Lt. Goodwin, a man riding a motorcycle and a second vehicle were involved in the crash on Desert Inn Road and Aloha Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard at 4:30 p.m.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died at 5:45 p.m., police said.
The condition of the other driver was not available.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
