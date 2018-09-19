NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.
Public information officer Aaron Patty confirmed a male motorcyclist has died in the crash in the intersection of Craig Road and North 5th Street.
#BREAKING officers have the intersection closed at Craig & N. 5th for a fatal crash investigation. Drivers avoid area. #NLVPD PIO enroute— NLVPD (@NLVPD) September 19, 2018
Patty said the crash involved a motorcyclist and Ford pick-up truck.
According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Craig Road and the driver of the truck was traveling westbound when he attempted to make a southbound turn.
Witnesses told police the vehicles may have been speeding.
The intersection is closed pending the investigation of the crash.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.