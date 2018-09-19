+1 
NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Wednesday morning. 

Public information officer Aaron Patty confirmed a male motorcyclist has died in the crash in the intersection of Craig Road and North 5th Street. 

Patty said the crash involved a motorcyclist and Ford pick-up truck.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Craig Road and the driver of the truck was traveling westbound when he attempted to make a southbound turn. 

Witnesses told police the vehicles may have been speeding. 

The intersection is closed pending the investigation of the crash. 

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes. 

