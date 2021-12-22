LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a crash in the east valley that left a motorcyclist dead Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and Chevrolet van near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street around 7:33 p.m. Dec. 22.
Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. It is unknown if speed or impairment are contributing factors.
