LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Spring Valley Friday evening.
According to police, officers responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road around 8:25 p.m. Feb. 4.
Police said the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and later died.
The driver who struck the motorcyclist left the scene and was later arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Southbound Rainbow Boulevard is closed while police investigate the crash.
Driver should avoid the area.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.